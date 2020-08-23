Columbus neighborhood gathers to send “enough is enough” message on violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus neighborhood is doing its part to try and stop the spike in violence.

The message from the neighborhood is “Enough is enough.”

The Southfield neighborhood in Marion-Franklin is holding a community dinner, with tents set up to give neighbors the space to talk.

Neighbors said just in the month of August, there have been seven different incidents of shots fired in the area, including bullets hitting several homes and two people being injured from those shots.

They’re glad no one was seriously hurt, but said this kind of violence doesn’t usually happen in the area.

So Columbus Stand Up and the Marion Franklin Civic Association organized Sunday’s gathering.

Police have said a fee times this summer that the department can’t stop the violence alone and need the community’s help.

Organizers hope bringing together young and old neighbors can help do that.

“We are talking,” said event organizer Sheila Eubanks. “We are not gonna sit back and let this type of crime take over our community. We have several seniors that are just scared. And that’s part of what this is today. We’re gonna let them know, it’s OK.”

“We want to come together as a community throughout the area and show people we’re here for you,” said Morgan Harper with Columbus Stand Up. “We’re here for each other and this is going to make an impact.”