Columbus native remembers playing with, against Kobe Bryant

Milwaukee Bucks guard Michael Redd is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2007, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-103. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The loss of Kobe Bryant is being felt in Columbus as well as around the world.

Columbus native Michael Redd is one of just a handful of NBA players to play both with and against Bryant.

After playing for Ohio State University, Redd went on to play against Bryant in the NBA, going head to head for years.

They also played together on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team.

It was those years playing together when Redd said they became close both on and off the court.

Bryant had been in the league a few years before Redd turned pro. Their first time meeting was on the court.

“When you’re looking across playing against him, working out with him, you knew that was the standard of greatness, that was the level you wanted to get to,” Redd said.

Redd said Bryant is the greatest competitor he ever played against.

“He was extraordinary,” he said. “He did things we never saw before.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant is fouled by Milwaukeee Bucks’ Michael Redd as he tries to drive to the basket during the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2005, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

USA’s Michael Redd (8) and Kobe Bryant embrace after beating Spain 118-107 in the men’s gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. USA’s Carmelo Anthony looks on. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

USA players from left, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant and Michael Redd receive their gold medals following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

USA player receive their gold medals following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. From left are Carmelo Anthony, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Paul, Chis Bosh, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Michael Redd, Deron Williams and Lebron James. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

USA players are shown during medal ceremonies following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. From right are Jason Kidd, Lebron James, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Milwaukee Bucks’ Michael Redd, left, shoots under Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant during the first quarter of the basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, second right, attempts to free himself from a pick thrown by Milwaukee Bucks’ Michael Redd, right, and Ersan Ilyasova, from Turkey, second left, late in the fourth quarter of the basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2006. Bucks, 109-105. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Team USA forward Carmelo Anthony, second from left, and China center Yao Ming greet each other as their teams’ shake hands after the USA won their preliminary basketball game 101-70 at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2008. Looking on are USA’s Kobe Bryant, left, Michael Redd and China’s Du Feng (15). (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2008, file photo, USA player receive their gold medals following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. From left are Carmelo Anthony, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Paul, Chis Bosh, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Michael Redd, Deron Williams and Lebron James. The U.S. added Blake Griffin of the Clippers and LaMarcus Aldridge of Portland on Monday, Jan. 16, 2012, to the 18 holdovers who hope to go for more basketball gold. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eventually, the two got to play together on the Olympic team, training together, working out together, and in 2008, winning gold medals together.

“Me and him, at that point, that three-year span, developed a really close bond on the court and off the court,” Redd said. “We spent a lot of time together.”

He said he is heartbroken over what happened Sunday to Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and everyone else on the helicopter.

“Just devastating, shocking, heartbreaking news today that the world, not even the NBA, is feeling,” Redd said.

The heartbreak is hitting the hardwood in Columbus, too.

Andre Perry put his Bryant jersey on before playing Sunday to honor one of the greatest to play the game.

“He had so much impact on my favorite sport,” Perry said. “He was way too young, 41 years old. Just a shock to all of us. It hurts, even though we never got to meet him.”

As for Redd, he’s going to cherish all the time he got to spend with the Laker legend.

“I got a chance to see another side of him that probably most people didn’t get a chance to see,” he said. “I was privileged in that timeframe to connect with him and it was one of the great honors of my life, really was.”

Redd, like others, said Bryant will remain an icon and will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play the game.