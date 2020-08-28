Columbus native, Medal of Honor recipient Ronald E. Rosser dies at 90

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Medal of Honor recipient and Columbus native Ronald E. Rosser died on Wednesday, August 26.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced Rosser died at his home in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. He was 90- years-old.

As a corporal in the U.S. Army on January 12, 1952, Rosser’s platoon was ordered to take a hill on the outskirts of Ponggilli, Korea. Rosser led a charge up a heavily defended hill, through heavy enemy fire that was pinning down the advance of his unit. Halfway up, he realized he was alone, but kept going. He took out enemy placements as he advanced, before exhausting his ammunition, which necessitated a trip back down the hill, reversing his steps through the enemy fire. After replenishing his ammunition and grenades, he fought his way up the hill again. After a third time up the hill, his platoon was forced to withdraw under the still-continuous enemy fire. Although wounded from his three trips up the hill as a one-man Army, Rosser helped evacuate two other injured soldiers.

For his valor that day, President Harry S. Truman presented Rosser the Medal of Honor at the White House’s Rose Garden on June 27, 1952. -Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Rosser will be escorted from John Glenn International Airport, Friday, to the Geobels Funeral Home in Crooksville.

According to a press release, the escort will come through Roseville and the Crooksville area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The public may observe the event and participate by bringing and waving a flag.

Rosser was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 24, 1929 and joined the army at 17.

