Columbus names new development director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced Michael Stevens as the permanent Director of the Columbus Department of Development on Wednesday.

A press release states that Michael Stevens will serve as the permanent Director of the Columbus Department of Development.

The mayor believes Stevens will do great especially since he was already serving as the interim director since September 2019.

“Mike is particularly well positioned to manage the needs of our neighborhoods now and as we transition through the COVID-19 public health crisis into a time of economic recovery,” said Mayor Ginther. “I have great confidence in his ability to serve our residents.”

Stevens says he has served as Chief Innovation Officer, spearheading the Smart Columbus initiative since 2017 and will continue to lead the effort through the grant’s deadline at the end of 2020.

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in the Development Department and throughout the City, as well as our community partners, as we respond to the economic impact of the COVID crisis, continue to address affordable housing, and develop a growth strategy that will fuel prosperity for all residents.”