Columbus NAACP demands citizen review board for police

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Columbus police summer patrol_6322
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus branch of the NAACP will be holding a news conference Friday to demand a citizen’s review board for police reform. 

“The NAACP Columbus Branch emphatically demands the formation of a Citizens Review Board with sweeping powers and sweeping police reform, including legislation mandating a zero-tolerance approach in penalizing and/or prosecuting police officers who kill unarmed, nonviolent, and non-resisting individuals in an arrest procedure,” a press release from the NAACP states.  

The news conference is scheduled for noon, Friday, and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com or on the NBC4 Facebook page.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools