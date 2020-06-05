Columbus NAACP demands citizen review board for police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus branch of the NAACP will be holding a news conference Friday to demand a citizen’s review board for police reform.

“The NAACP Columbus Branch emphatically demands the formation of a Citizens Review Board with sweeping powers and sweeping police reform, including legislation mandating a zero-tolerance approach in penalizing and/or prosecuting police officers who kill unarmed, nonviolent, and non-resisting individuals in an arrest procedure,” a press release from the NAACP states.

The news conference is scheduled for noon, Friday, and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com or on the NBC4 Facebook page.