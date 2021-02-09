Columbus MS-13 member sentenced to 40 years in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 40 years in prison for crimes committed as a member of MS-13.

According to a press release from United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, David DeVillers, Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores, 41, took part in three murders in 2015 and 2016.

Carlos Serrano-Ramos: In summer 2015, Osorio-Flores and other conspirators beat and stabbed Serrano-Ramos to death before placing his body in a shallow grave in the woods in Innis Park.

Wilson Villeda: In November 2015 Osorio-Flores and others attacked and killed Villeda, 17, with a machete and buried his body in a shallow grave near Serrano-Ramos’s remains in Innis Park.

Salvador Martinez-Diaz: In December 2016, Osorio-Flores surveilled murder victim Martinez-Diaz at the Resolute Athletic Complex before following him home. He provided location updates to fellow MS-13 members so that they could shoot and kill the victim upon his arrival home.

Osorio-Flores, known as Smokey, pleaded guilty last September to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Osorio-Flores is one of 23 members and associates of MS-13 who were charged in February 2018. All are charged in a racketeering conspiracy which includes five murders, attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault, obstruction of justice, witness intimidation, weapons offenses, and immigration-related violations.

“Osorio-Flores was one of the most active, loyal, and violent MS-13 members in Columbus, and he was engaged in nearly every aspect of the gang’s criminal activity in this district,” DeVillers said in the press release. “For this defendant, 40 years could very well be a life sentence. His appalling conduct deserves nothing less.”

According to court documents, Osorio-Flores, in a letter to a co-defendant written in February 2020, admits to being a member of the gang since he was 13-years-old. He also allegedly threatens to bury a former lover alive if he ever finds her; makes threats against “snitches,” the police, and the government.

DeViller’s office also said that in the letter, Osorio-Flores composed two different songs as an homage to MS-13 and brags about “butchering” and “dragging to the hold” his victims.