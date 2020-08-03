Columbus motorcyclist dies 11 days after hit skip in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Columbus motorcyclist died Friday, 11 days after he was involved in a hit skip in Franklinton, Columbus Police said Monday.

CPD says 28-year-old Luke Huffines was riding a motorcycle westbound on W. Mound St. approaching Souder Ave. around 9:45 p.m. on July 20 when a car turned out in front of him.

Huffines’ motorcycle hit right front/side of the car, and he was ejected from the bike leading to critical head injuries.

Police say the person in the car stop briefly before they ran from the area.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a dark blue 2015 Chrysler 200. Parts of which were left at the scene.

Anyone who has any information related to this crash is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.