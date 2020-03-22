Columbus Mother gives homeschooling advice to parents

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parents are figuring out ways to successfully homeschool their children due to Governor Mike Dewine’s order to extend spring break an extra week.

A Columbus mother is homeschooling eight children and she gives tips on how to keep them productive.

“Your day is not going to look like anybody else day, ok.. Your day is not going to look like Judy’s down the street. You know what works best for your family. That might be very conventional. You might decide that my kids learn better at night. We’re going to chores during the day and starting at three… that’s when we’re going to do school. You just to have to go with the flow,” says the mother of eight.

She also says if they get bored sitting allow them to do something else for a while.

Listen to the advice here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools