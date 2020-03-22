Columbus Mother gives homeschooling advice to parents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parents are figuring out ways to successfully homeschool their children due to Governor Mike Dewine’s order to extend spring break an extra week.

A Columbus mother is homeschooling eight children and she gives tips on how to keep them productive.

“Your day is not going to look like anybody else day, ok.. Your day is not going to look like Judy’s down the street. You know what works best for your family. That might be very conventional. You might decide that my kids learn better at night. We’re going to chores during the day and starting at three… that’s when we’re going to do school. You just to have to go with the flow,” says the mother of eight.

She also says if they get bored sitting allow them to do something else for a while.

Listen to the advice here.