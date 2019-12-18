Columbus mom warns others after spotting naked man touching himself across from daycare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother is trying to warn others after a man started touching himself inappropriately in the window of a vacant apartment across from a daycare and next to an elementary school

The woman said the incident happened in Harrison West on Michigan Avenue.

It is a vacant apartment that is under construction, but the other day, Mary Smith said it was occupied.

“He must have just found a vacant one and ran in,” Smith said.

She was picking up her child from daycare and was in the parking lot when she heard someone try to get her attention.

“A man across the street had just yelled, ‘Hey,’ and he was exposing himself out that bottom window,” Smith said.

Once she looked over, he opened up the window.

“He had, like, dropped his pants,” Smith said.

Then Smith said he started touching himself inappropriately.

“I was really disturbed because it happened next to a daycare and a school. That’s my biggest concern,” she said.

Police were called, but the man ran off.

“He looked like an average guy, he looked like he was dressed appropriately,” Smith said. “He had on jeans and a sweater.”

Since it did happen so close to schools and children, she is hoping they were not a target.

“Having anyone who would harm children in that area is something that nobody would want,” Smith said.

With it being a busy street with apartments and businesses, she has a message for other parents.

“Be alert, be aware and maybe not be on your cell phone and check your surroundings and keep your kids safe,” Smith said.

She described the suspect as a white man and being about 6 feet tall with brown hair.

Police said there were construction workers on site, but she said the description didn’t match the men.