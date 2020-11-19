Columbus Metropolitan Library returns to curbside and walk-up services only

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Library says it’s returning to curbside and walk-up services only, beginning November 21.

The library says the decision was made in response to the recent health advisory issued earlier this week.

There will be no public entry into any CML buildings, but the 24/7 exterior returns will continue.

HOW TO USE CURBSIDE PICKUP:

1. Choose your pickup location when you reserve your item online.

2. Once you’ve been notified that your item is ready to pick up:

Visit during open hours.

Look for the Curbside Pickup signs posted in the parking lot.

Have your library card number ready.

Call the phone number on the sign.

Deaf or hard of hearing, text using the number provided.

Staff answering the phone will check out your items and bring them to your vehicle.

Grab & Go books are available plus staff will also help you pick out a book – just ask when you call.

The Marion-Franklin Branch will be closed for all services including returns, according to CML.

For more information, visit CML.