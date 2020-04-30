Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 18,027 cases, 975 deaths
Live Now
Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

Columbus Metropolitan Library extending closures, working on phased reopening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Metropolitan Library offers Homework Help Centers at 23 locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that all 23 locations will extend their closures, but it is working on reopening them in phases.  

According to the CML, library leaders are working on a plan to open a few locations in May with limited services.  

CML initially closed its locations on March 23 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

No specific time was given for reopening, but is determined on the availability of appropriate PPE for staff and guidelines for customers. 

CML will provide advance notice and specifics of locations and services as soon as possible.  

Recently, it was announced Battelle would be helping museums and libraries to safely re-open to the public.

Until then, the closure of all 23 library locations will continue. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools