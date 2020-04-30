Columbus Metropolitan Library extending closures, working on phased reopening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that all 23 locations will extend their closures, but it is working on reopening them in phases.

According to the CML, library leaders are working on a plan to open a few locations in May with limited services.

CML initially closed its locations on March 23 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

No specific time was given for reopening, but is determined on the availability of appropriate PPE for staff and guidelines for customers.

CML will provide advance notice and specifics of locations and services as soon as possible.

Recently, it was announced Battelle would be helping museums and libraries to safely re-open to the public.

Until then, the closure of all 23 library locations will continue.