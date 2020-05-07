Columbus Metropolitan Library provides families with low-costing computers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Metropolitan Library and their foundation provided eligible families with low-costing PCs on Tuesday.

CML says on Technology Pick Up Day, families and students were able to purchase computers, laptops and hotspots through a partnership with PCs for People.

Prior to Tuesday, the library raised over $12,000 which went towards lowering the cost and fees associated with the technology according to officials.

“As a public library, one of our primary missions is to bridge the digital divide that continues to widen in the communities we serve,” said CML CEO Patrick Losinski. “As our 23 locations remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more critical than ever that we work to ensure equal access to technology for our customers.”

A media press release states, residents were asked to stay in the cars to comply with social distancing recommendations during the pick-up. They also say the residents’ eligibility was based on their income.

CML officials say all libraries will continue to be closed for this extended period of time, but resources are available online.