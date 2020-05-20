Columbus Metropolitan Library: 4 more branches to offer curbside pickup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Metropolitan Library will add curbside pickup to four additional branches.

Columbus Metropolitan Library announced Wednesday curbside services will be available at Dublin, Northern Lights, Southeast, Whetstone branches starting Tuesday, May 26.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., with no service on Sunday.

CML announced the pilot curbside pickup at four other locations, last week.