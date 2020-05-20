Columbus Metropolitan Library: 4 more branches to offer curbside pickup

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Metropolitan Library will add curbside pickup to four additional branches.   

Columbus Metropolitan Library announced Wednesday curbside services will be available at Dublin, Northern Lights, Southeast, Whetstone branches starting Tuesday, May 26.  

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., with no service on Sunday.  

CML announced the pilot curbside pickup at four other locations, last week. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools