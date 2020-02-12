Columbus Metro Parks offering free wedding to 12 couples

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking to get married soon, and haven’t figured out where, the Columbus Metro Parks is offering a free option.  

According to a tweet from Columbus Metro Parks, on February 29 at 2pm, 12 couples are able to get married for free at the Grove Lodge at Scioto Grove.  

Each couple can bring up to 10 guests, and a cake along with a sparking non-alcoholic beverage will also be provided.  

Metro Parks Executive Director Tim Moloney will officiate the collective wedding ceremony. 

Prior to ceremony, couples must obtain marriage license from Franklin County Probate Court. 

Anyone interested in being part of the ceremony must register by calling Metro Parks 614-891-0700. 

