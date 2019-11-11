Company recalls sausage products used at Central Ohio pizza restaurants due to listeria concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus company that provides pepperoni and sausage products to pizza restaurants throughout Central Ohio, is recalling more than 25,000 pounds of meat due to possible listeria contamination. 

According to the USDA, Ezzo Sausage Company, of Columbus, is recalling 25,115 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Indiana.

The ready-to-eat sausage products were produced on Oct. 29, 2019, Oct. 30, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2019.  

The following list contains the products affected by the recall and is also available as a spreadsheet on the USDA website. The USDA has also provided a list of product labels on the packaging of the items.

Case WeightProduct DescriptionLot Codes
25 lbsAnge’s Pizza SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED102919
25 lbsCreno’s PIZZA SLICED SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA102919
25 lbsGiAntonio Brand SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED102919
25 lbsGiAntonio Brand PEPPERONI 38 MM SLICED102919
25 lbsJosseppi’s Sliced Topper PEPPERONI102919
25 lbsMASSEY’S Portofino Pepperoni102919
25 lbsFlyer’s PIZZA & SUBS 38 MM SLICED PEPPERONI102919
25 lbsEZZO BRAND BURRETTO PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm102919
25 lbsEzzo Brand Rough Chopped Pepperoni102919
25 lbsEZZO BRAND NATURAL* UNCURED PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm102919
20 lbsCHOPPED PEPPERONI103019
20 lbsPizza King CHOPPED PEPPERONI103019 or 110519
20 lbsPIZZA KING CHOPPED PEPPERONI103019 or 110519
20 lbsEZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI103019 or 110519
10 lbsEZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI103019

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of a positive sample result for Listeria monocytogenes.

The FSIS says it is concerned that some product may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them and these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

