Columbus mayor, police union remain at odds over police reform

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and leadership from the local police union are at odds over how to move forward with police reform.

Earlier this week, Ginther discussed the need for police reform in the city. A central piece of his agenda is to implement a citizen’s review board, which would review cases of alleged police misconduct.

Ginther called on the FOP Capital City Lodge #9 to support the idea.

“Be a part of the solution,” he said. “Be part of the reform our community is demanding.”

On Thursday, Ginther met with FOP President Keith Ferrell. Both sides said the meeting lasted about 30 minutes, after which Ginther tweeted the following:

Today I met with Keith Ferrell of the FOP to talk about our community’s clear calls for change. I am disappointed in the FOP’s lack of commitment to the reforms we need at the Columbus Division of Police. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) June 25, 2020

I encourage Columbus residents to join us in calling on the FOP to get serious about change – and to hold them accountable if they ignore our community. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) June 25, 2020

Ferrell also issued the following the statement:

On Friday, Ginther reiterated what he tweeted, while discussing the meeting.

“They want to talk,” he said. “They want to study. They want to look at things. The time for talk is over. We need to act.”

Ferrell was unavailable for comment, but NBC4 spoke with FOP Capital City Lodge #9 Executive Vice President Jeff Simpson about the meeting.

“When you’re talking about police reform, citizen’s review boards, things to that effect – policing and law enforcement – to me I think it’s just common sense to have a law enforcement professional at the table, at least for input,” he said.

Both Simpson and Ginther said no future meeting between the two sides is planned.