Columbus Mayor Ginther presents proposed 2021 operating budget

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is presenting his proposed operating budget for 2021.

Ginther’s proposed $964 million budget is a decrease of $1 million from the previous year’s original budget, and a slight increase over the revised 2020 budget. The mayor said the balanced budget does not deplete the city’s rainy day fund or basic services fund.

According to Mayor Ginther, the highest priorities of the budget are police reform, affordable housing and neighborhoods. The budget sets aside $1 million for a police civilian review board and Office of Inspector General.

The 2021 budget reflects a commitment to closing existing gaps, advancing equity and making positive gains on our community’s highest priorities, including police reform, affordable housing and neighborhoods. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) November 12, 2020

The Columbus Division of Police budget also includes money for a new computer aided dispatch system to improve officer response and wellness and an expansion of ShotSpotter. There will also be an expansion of Mobile Crisis Response. Social workers will be embedded with police and firefighters to address behavioral health.

Ginther says the city is not investing less in police or neighborhood safety, but instead making different investments. He wants to focus the efforts of police on violent crime, instead of asking officers to solve all of the city’s problems.

The budget also creates a director-level position to focus on affordable housing. It also provides $3 million in additional funding for COVID-19 response from Columbus Public Health.

Last week, Ginther unveiled the city’s 2020 Capital Improvements Budget.

The budget is typically introduced in the spring, but it was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The uncertainty of revenue this year, because of the pandemic, required us to delay until we were more certain of where our numbers stood,” said Ginther. “I’m confident with the amount of this year’s capital budget and with the projects we’re funding.”