Columbus Mayor Ginther, Police Chief Quinlan address recent protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan will hold a briefing Tuesday morning to address recent protests in Columbus.

The briefing will be held at 11 a.m.

Monday evening, hundreds of protesters were joined by a number of Columbus Police officers, including Chief Thomas Quinlan, at a march in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“I want them to have their voices heard,” Quinlan said. “As the chief, I want to hear what they have to say. I want to fix problems, that’s what I’m here for.”

After days of downtown protests, the Columbus Police Department is facing accusations of aggressive policing, with officers using tear gas and pepper spray.

The chief said his goal during these protests is to protect the rights of those who want to protest peacefully while still protecting the city from those who would do it harm.

Monday, Mayor Ginther asked for people to send evidence of excessive force by the Columbus Division of Police during protests to a special email address for civilian review.