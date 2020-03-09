Columbus Mayor Ginther endorses Joe Biden for President

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined Cincinnati’s Mayor, John Cranley and dozens of other political leaders in Ohio who announced their endorsement for Joe Biden as President of the United States, Monday.

“With just over a week until Ohioans vote in the presidential primary, I’m excited to be endorsing Joe Biden,” said Ginther. “Joe Biden has spent his entire career fighting for working families like those I represent here in Central Ohio, and I know that he’ll continue that fight as president. Biden ensures that no voice is unheard in the political process and that the little guy always gets a seat at the table. I’m confident that with Biden’s compassionate, steady leadership, our country will again be on solid footing — and that under Biden’s presidency, Buckeyes will be able to rest easy knowing the days of Trump’s chaos have finally come to an end.”



The full list of Ohio political leaders who endorsed Biden includes: