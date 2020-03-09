Columbus Mayor Ginther endorses Joe Biden for President

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined Cincinnati’s Mayor, John Cranley and dozens of other political leaders in Ohio who announced their endorsement for Joe Biden as President of the United States, Monday.
“With just over a week until Ohioans vote in the presidential primary, I’m excited to be endorsing Joe Biden,” said Ginther. “Joe Biden has spent his entire career fighting for working families like those I represent here in Central Ohio, and I know that he’ll continue that fight as president. Biden ensures that no voice is unheard in the political process and that the little guy always gets a seat at the table. I’m confident that with Biden’s compassionate, steady leadership, our country will again be on solid footing — and that under Biden’s presidency, Buckeyes will be able to rest easy knowing the days of Trump’s chaos have finally come to an end.”
The full list of Ohio political leaders who endorsed Biden includes:
- Andrew J. Ginther, Mayor of Columbus
- John Cranley, Mayor of Cincinnati
- State Senator Cecil Thomas
- State Senator Tina Maharath
- State Representative Brigid Kelly
- State Representative Catherine D. Ingram
- State Representative Sedrick Denson
- Former U.S. Congressman Steve Driehaus
- Former U.S. Congressman David Mann
- John O’Grady, Board President, Franklin County Board of Commissioners
- Marilyn Brown, Franklin County Commissioner
- Denise Driehaus, President, Hamilton County Board of Commissioners
- Victoria Parks Hamilton Commissioner
- Shannon Hardin, President, Columbus City Council
- Rob Dorans, Columbus City Council Member
- Emmanuel V. Remy, Columbus City Council Member
- Priscilla R. Tyson, Columbus City Council Member
- Dallas Baldwin, Franklin County Sheriff
- Maryellen O’Shaughnessy, Franklin County Clerk of Courts
- Megan N. Kilgore, Columbus City Auditor
- Danny O’Connor, Franklin County Recorder
- Anahi Ortiz, Franklin County Coroner
- Anthony Caldwell, Member, South-Western City Schools Board of Education
- Karl Keith, Montgomery County Auditor
- Brandon McClain, Montgomery County Recorder
- Ben Glassman, Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Ohio
- Jen House, President, Ohio Young Democrats
- Chris Anderson, Vice President – Campaigns, Ohio Young Democrats