Columbus mayor, city council president to speak on safety, violence in city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Council President Shannon G. Hardin held a news briefing Thursday morning about safety, violence and a spike on homicides in the city.
They were joined by representatives from the neighborhoods and police departments.
There have been a little over 125 homicides in Columbus this year. The highest recorded total was 143 in 2017.
Earlier this week, Hardin issued a strongly worded statement after a car in Italian Village filled with children was shot at 25 times.
“If you shoot up a car full of little kids, then you’re going to get locked up or end up dead in the streets. Violence only leads to more violence. Families are being torn apart because of this ****. For the love of God, put the guns down.”COLUMBUS CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT SHANNON HARDIN