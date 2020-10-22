Columbus mayor, city council president to speak on safety, violence in city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Council President Shannon G. Hardin held a news briefing Thursday morning about safety, violence and a spike on homicides in the city.

They were joined by representatives from the neighborhoods and police departments.

There have been a little over 125 homicides in Columbus this year. The highest recorded total was 143 in 2017.

Earlier this week, Hardin issued a strongly worded statement after a car in Italian Village filled with children was shot at 25 times.