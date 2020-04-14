Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther to speak exclusively with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Only on NBC4i.com — fresh off his appearance on Governor Mike DeWine’s daily COVID-19 coronavirus briefing, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will speak exclusively with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall.

Marshall’s hour-long interview with the mayor will be streaming tomorrow from noon to 1 p.m. Viewers can watch it online at NBC4i.com and on the NBC4 App.

“We’ll cover a wide range of topics — including the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis, what’s being done to slow the spread of the virus, and the economic impact on central Ohio,” says Marshall. “We hope you can log on — it’s sure to be a compelling interview.”

This interview is presented by the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

