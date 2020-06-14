Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 41,148 cases, 2,557 deaths

Columbus march highlights different plight of black women

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another Sunday of demonstrations in downtown Columbus is happening right now. 

Sunday’s march, the Black Excellence March, Ladies Edition, was organized for black women by black women.

They say there is no movement without black women.

The march started at Columbus City Hall, with so many people showing up, some had to stand on the sidewalk across the street.

The crowd first listened to some emotional poems and speakers.

Then they marched.

They marched past the police department and back to City Hall.

Organizers encouraged everyone to wear denim and white or black tops because they said black women are excellent whether they’re dressed up or dressed down.

Last weekend, there was a Black Excellence March and organizers said the Sunday march was done in parallel with last week’s event, but there needed to be one for ladies as well.

“Black women are impacted by racism,” said march organizer Dr. Chenelle Jones. “They’re impacted by police violence. They’re impacted by everything that affects black men. But black women have to carry it and shoulder it differently. Often times, they’re the mothers of the children who are deceased or they themselves are victims of state violence, so we want to make sure we have a place for women to also let their voices be heard.”

At one point, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined the protest, and Columbus Police helped block the streets for the march.

