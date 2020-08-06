Columbus man’s ‘ad’ for wife goes viral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After thousands of shares and comments, Vashaad Randolph says he has narrowed down the pool prospects to about half a dozen women who “applied” to be his “friend, wife & business partner / stepmother” on a social media post that has gone viral and changed his life in just one week.

“My friends would most likely describe me as outgoing yet lowkey, funny like Bernie Mac, someone with a big heart & a family man,” Randolph wrote on Facebook.

And people must like what he put out there. The majority of the more than 4,500 comments are women tagging their single friends, encouraging them to apply.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with so many different messages,” he said. “I appreciate everyone who has sent me a message, because it just affirms that my mother raised me right, and there are women out there who value the way she raised me.”

Randolph plans to chronicle his dating journey with the hope to inspire others who want to “settle down but not settle.” You can follow along HERE.