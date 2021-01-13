Columbus man with previous child sexual abuse conviction pleads guilty to child pornography charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man with a previous conviction of child sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to child pornography possession in U.S. District Court.

According to a release from the office of United States Attorney Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers, Christopher E. Bouffard, 47, pleaded to possessing child pornography and destroying evidence charges Wednesday.

Court documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report in September 2019, regarding more than 300 files of child pornography associated with one of Bouffard’s online accounts.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Bouffard’s home in January 2020.

According to DeVillers’ statement, Bouffard attempted to break his cell phone and was in a physical struggle with one of the agents.

Forensic examinations of Bouffard’s electronic devices turned up more than 100 child pornography videos. A search warrant for content of one of Bouffard’s online accounts turned up additional child pornography videos and more than 400 images, according to the statement.

Bouffard was previously convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child in Michigan in 2006, DeVillers said, including criminal sexual conduct with a person between 13 and 15-years-old.

The parties involved in Bouffard’s case have recommended a sentencing range of between 121 (10 years, one month) and 135 (11 years, three months) in prison. The release did not state when sentencing would occur.