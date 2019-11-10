Columbus man who shot wife, daughter to spend eight years in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man who shot his wife and teenage daughter during a domestic dispute in April of 2018 will spend the next eight years in prison.

This week, Kevin D. Cosby was given two four-year sentences to be served consecutively for two felonious assault charges.

According to Columbus Police, a verbal confrontation between Cosby and his wife escalated and Cosby allegedly struck her in the head twice with a closed fist.

His daughter picked up a baseball bat and tried to stop the assault. Police said Cosby punched her so hard she fell over into the television set.

Police said Cosby then retrieved a firearm and shot his wife in the abdomen and his daughter in the leg. Both survived their injuries

Cosby eventually loaded both victims in his vehicle and was driving them to the hospital when police received a call from Cosby’s son.

Police located Cosby’s vehicle on Ackerman Road at Kenny Road and performed a traffic stop.

Police arrested Cosby and the two victims were taken to two different hospitals.