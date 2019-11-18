Columbus man who died in 2013 to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be a familiar face in this year’s Rose Bowl Parade.

Anthony Jackson, 22, died in 2013 from complications of juvenile diabetes. A florograph of his face will be in this year’s parade as his legacy lives on.

Jackson was an organ donor. He’s saved four lives, three of them strangers but one is not. Ryan Robinson is a family friend and has one of Jackson’s kidneys.

On Wednesday night at his childhood church, Jackson’s florograph was presented to his mom, Nina. She got to finish the eyebrows on the florograph alongside Robinson.

According to Donate Life, the work on the florograph was started by volunteers in Pasadena. It will be taken back to California and put on this year’s Donate Life float.

His family will be attending the parade.