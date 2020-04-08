Columbus man suspected of using stolen credit card across central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is suspected of stealing and fraudulently using a Discover credit card on Wednesday.

Police say the unidentified suspect used a Discover credit card that was fraudulently obtained by stealing the identity of a Dublin resident.

Reports state that the suspect was seen using the card at a Speedway Gas Station on Stringtown Road in Grove City.

Accordind to police, the man made multiple purchases across central Ohio before the card holder was notified that a new bank account was open using their information.

Police believe the suspect is involved in similar credit crimes around the city.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.