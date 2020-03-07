Police say Columbus man stabs his brother, charged with felonious assault

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a Columbus man was charged with felonious assault after stabbing his brother on Friday.

51-year-old James and 46-year-old TraJohn Buchanon were fighting when James pulled a large folding knife and stabbed his brother in the chest according to authorities.

Authorities say TraJohn was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition and taken into emergency surgery. Later he was said to be in stable condition.

Police say James was taken to the Franklin County Jail and he’s facing felonious assault charges.

