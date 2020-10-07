Columbus man seriously injured in Madison County crash

Local News

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a Columbus man critically injured.  

According to the OSHP, at about 11:35 p.m., Tuesday, Clayton Liston, of Columbus, was driving a 2020 Volkswagen GLI at a high rate of speed on I-70 eastbound in Madison County, when he struck the rear of a semi-truck traveling in the same direction.  

Troopers say the Volkswagen then overturned several times, ejecting Liston from the vehicle.  

Liston was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton in critical condition.  

Troopers continue to investigate but say Liston wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.  

