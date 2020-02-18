Columbus man sentenced to 11 years in prison for child pornography

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man who posed as a minor on Facebook and shared child pornography with a 14-year-old girl will spend 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Michael Moore posed a girl on Facebook in 2018 when he shared those illegal images.

His activity was flagged by Facebook and Google, and federal authorities launched their investigation.

Investigators found three cell phones in his house containing child pornography.

Moore was a registered sex offender in Franklin County, convicted back in 2012 for a similar crime.

