Columbus man sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth distribution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 27-year-old Columbus man will spend the next ten years in prison after being sentenced on drug distribution charges Tuesday.

Shottuan Deshawn Galloway, aka “Pablo”, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Columbus in 2019.

According to a statement from U.S. District Attorney Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers, Galloway was indicted by a grand jury in November 2019. Galloway allegedly sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent in a restaurant parking lot in August 2019.

Galloway pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2020, to one count of distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Galloway will also be under court supervision for five years following his prison term. He is also ordered to receive substance abuse treatment while under custody.

Galloway was one of three men arrested in the same operation. Jharen Page, 32, of Columbus, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Oct. 27 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. Charges are pending against a third person.

