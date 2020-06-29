Columbus man sentenced for threatening Oklahoma sheriff, FBI agent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to time served and three-years probation for threatening an Oklahoma sheriff and an FBI agent who came to his home to investigate the threats.

Joseph Michael Bragg, 40, plead guilty last year to sending more than a dozen threats to the sheriff of Oologah, OK through the municipality’s public website, threatening to violently injure Rogers County, OK, Sheriff Scott Walton along with other officers and their families.

According to court documents, on July 20, 2018, an FBI agent in Columbus went to Bragg’s home to investigate the threats. When Bragg came to the door, he shouted profanities at the agent and told the agent, “you have no authority here,” and returned to the home.

Bragg then returned to the door threatening to shoot and decapitate the agent, according to court documents. The agent drew his weapon in defense.

Authorities later returned to the home with a search warrant and arrested Bragg, who has been in custody since his arrest.

Bragg pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and one count of influencing a federal official by threat.

While on supervised release, Bragg must undergo substance abuse testing, counseling, and treatment. He must also participate in a mental health assessment, counseling and treatment program. He must also have no contact with his victims and allow the probation department access to his social media accounts.