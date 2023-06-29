COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in two separate cases.

23-year-old Varmunyah Dunor was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of 15 years to 20 ½ years as jointly recommended by prosecutors and Dunor’s defense attorneys.

Dunor admitted to his role in the death of fellow inmate Dustin Ray at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021.

At 11:21 a.m. on Nov. 28, a deputy and nurse were notified that Ray appeared to be unconscious on his bunk. Medics took Ray to Grant Medical Center where he was found to have a head injury, according to separate complaints filed on March 31 against Mosley and Dunor.

Inmates gave statements that Ray was assaulted by Mosley and Dunor, both complaints said, and that Ray lost consciousness and never regained it. Ray died on Dec. 2, 2021 as a result of the injuries in the assault, the documents said.

Dunor also admitted to his role in a shootout that left one man dead and another critically injured on April 17, 2020.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jarrin Hickman died after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Chatterton Road.

The sheriff’s office said Hickman allegedly tried to buy marijuana and fired a gun first, with Dunor allegedly chasing Hickman through the parking lot and shooting him before running from the scene.