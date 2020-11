COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Columbus man secured the last space on John Legend’s team on NBC’s “The Voice.”

That’s one smart coach right there 😉 https://t.co/vICd0SMUNA — James Pyle (@Jamespylemusic) November 3, 2020

James Pyle got Legend to turn his chair with his rendition of Harry Styles hit “Watermelon Sugar.” A song that was actually co-written by another Central Ohio native, Mitch Rowland.

Pyle and his family moved to Columbus from Los Angeles three years ago for a job.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.