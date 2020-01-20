Columbus man robbed after getting into wrong car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the report of man being robbed, while he intended to use a rideshare app.

According to police, the man told them he was leaving a Short North restaurant and he got into a dark SUV.

The victim said the occupants of the vehicle told him the ride would cost 20 dollars, in cash, so those individuals took him to an ATM. The man told officers that once they arrived at his home, the suspects threatened him and they stole is cell phone and debit card.

The man reported to police that he later noticed 12-hundred dollars missing from his bank account.

News of what happened was alarming to rideshare passengers, on Monday, in the Short North.

“I think it’s scary,” said Austin Heath. “The really important thing is we need to, as passengers, have more presence of mind in these situations. Double checking the license plate number and asking if they [the drivers] know your first name is a big deal also.”

Earlier this month, Uber launched a new safety feature that will allow passengers to receive a personal identification number (PIN) that they can now share with their drivers, to ensure that they are in the correct vehicle.

Details on how PIN verification works can be found by clicking here.

Both Uber and Lyft also offer a number of safety tips for riders and drivers. Those can be found by clicking here and here.