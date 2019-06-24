Columbus man recovering after being shot in head with BB outside gay bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who they say shot a man with a BB gun, while that individual was standing in front of a popular gay bar.

The incident happened on Saturday night, outside of Boscoe’s, on South High Street.

Stephen Messerly said he heard a loud pop sound, and then he suddenly saw blood coming from his head.

Messerly’s boyfriend transported him to Grant Hospital, where the 33-year-old said doctors discovered the BB lodged in his head.

“If it was a couple inches more forward, it would’ve hit my temple and done some brain damage,” Messerly said.

The BB remains beneath Messerly’s scalp. He said doctors will likely remove it by the end of the week.

As for the attack, Messerly wonders if perhaps it was not random.

“It seems a little suspicious to me, being June which is pride month and being in front of a gay bar,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s their exact motivation, but there are definitely other bars on South High Street that aren’t considered gay bars, where there were patrons out front and I didn’t hear of anything else over the weekend.”

Columbus police said they are investigating the shooting. So far, a spokeswoman said they have no suspects and no motive for what happened.

An attorney for Boscoe’s issued the following statement:

Boscoe’s Bar on South High Street in Columbus suffered an unfortunate situation Saturday, June 22. Our patron, Stephen Messerly stepped outside of the bar around 8:15 and it appears that someone drove by and shot a bb gun striking Mr. Messerly on the side of the head. Boscoe‘s regrets that idiotic and criminal action. Boscoe’s takes pains to hire off-duty police security every evening and has security cameras viewing the street front. Unfortunately, at the moment of the attack on Mr. Messerly, the cameras were blocked by the special tents set up for Pride Month celebrations. Boscoe’s stateme

Boscoe’s intends to do a benefit fundraiser, which is still in the planning stages at this point, to help Messerly with his medical costs. Boscoe’s hopes the person who committed this hateful act is apprehended and prosecuted.