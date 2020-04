COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Dhan Bir Sarki was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on April 18 in the area of Tamarack Circle after dropping a friend off.

Sarki is described as a male standing 5’4″ and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair.

He was last seen driving a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 with Ohio license plate HUV3532.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.