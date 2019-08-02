Columbus man involved in early morning police pursuit sentenced to 14 days in jail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an early morning police pursuit involving a stolen truck.

Andrew Seitz, 32, of Columbus, pled guilty Friday to one count of obstructing justice. In addition to two weeks in jail, he was also ordered to pay a $700 fine. Both the jail time and the fine were suspended by the court.

Seitz is on a foreign jurisdiction holder for both Madison and Fairfield counties. In Madison County, he is wanted for a probation violation related to misdemeanor theft in February. He was placed on probation in May.

In Fairfield County, he failed to appear for a hearing in a misdemeanor criminal damaging/endangering case, according to court documents.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Seitz was involved in a chase that started around 3:29 a.m. on July 20 when Seitz, who was driving a stolen pickup truck, failed to move over for emergency vehicles that were assisting a tow truck driver along I-270 near Georgesville Road.

A brief chase ensued. As deputies caught up to the pickup truck, they discovered it was reported stolen in Columbus.

Dash camera video shows the truck suddenly go off the roadway and into a construction zone in the area of I-71 and I-270 on the south side. The truck got stuck in a pavement cutaway and mound of dirt.

ODOT video shows the driver of the truck get out and run across several lanes of Interstate 71.