Columbus man indicted on murder charge for 2-month-old daughter’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is now charged with murder, accused of killing his two-month-old daughter.

Javion Bawlen, 19, was arrested by SWAT officers Thursday afternoon after a Franklin County grand jury indicted him on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children for the death of 2-month-old Janyla.

According to police, homicide detectives were notified of a baby’s death at Doctor’s West Hospital. An autopsy revealed the death of Janylan Bawlen was caused by another person.

Police said that detectives interviews the parents and the father admitted involvement in the child’s death.

Bawlen was originally only charged with involuntary manslaughter.