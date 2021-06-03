Columbus man indicted on charges of using drugs, violence, to lead a human trafficking ring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office says one Columbus man has been indicted on charges of leading a human trafficking ring, while another was indicted for allegedly acting as a co-conspirator.

Jamie Lee Cason, 27, was indicted yesterday on 20 felony counts of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, kidnapping, possession of drugs and weapons under disability.

Police say Cason used drugs and physical violence to exploit females and force them to prostitute for his financial gain.

He was previously incarcerated on unrelated assault charges when the indictment came down.

Demetrius Alford, 34, is accused of acting as a co-conspirator in Cason’s ring and was indicted on one felony count of promoting prostitution.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force began the multi-agency investigation in September 2020 after receiving multiple tips about Cason’s alleged activities.