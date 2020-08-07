Columbus man guilty of murder, faces life in prison for killing girlfriend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man faces life in prison after being found guilty of murder and other charges in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend in March 2019.

Jared Ferguson, 37, was found guilty in a jury trial Friday of murder and tampering of evidence. A judge also found him guilty of domestic violence.

Ferguson faces life in prison with no chance for parole for 15 years for the murder charge and three years for each of the other charges.

According to court documents, Lisa Baker, 60, was found dead in a Duncan Street apartment she shared with Ferguson on March 24, 2019. It was determined she was stabbed 16 times.

Sentencing for Ferguson is scheduled for Aug. 20.