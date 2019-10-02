Columbus man gets life in prison for murdering potential witnesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 28-year-old Columbus man who led a drug trafficking organization was sentenced to life in prison for murdering two potential witnesses.

Antwan L. Hutchinson was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for murdering two potential witnesses and conspiring to distribute narcotics.

Hutchinson and Michael J. Favors, 27, also of Columbus, were indicted in April 2017 and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and murdering two potential witnesses.

According to court documents, Hutchinson led a drug trafficking organization and possessed and distributed cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, and marijuana. As part of the drug conspiracy, he and Favors used “trap houses” that were in others’ names as locations to store and sell the drugs. This included threatening owners and using the homes of drug-addicted individuals.

Court documents also state Hutchinson “intimidated, assaulted, threatened and tortured” individuals who owed money or drugs to the members of his organization. He also tortured and killed potential witnesses against the members of the group.

As part of his plea in April 2019, Hutchinson admitted to killing Sidney Campbell and Marie Stamp in February 2017 because they were perceived as potential witnesses against the defendants.

According to his plea deal, Hutchinson beat and tortured Cody Campbell in February 2017, using a two-by-four to beat and extension cords to whip Campbell, who died hours after the incident.

Because of the murder charges to which Hutchinson pleaded, he had to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of release.

“Today Antwan Hutchinson was sentenced to life in prison for his heinous conduct,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman said. “He will never be paroled, and he cannot appeal the sentence. This swift, severe, and certain punishment is appropriate for his crimes, and I hope it gives his victims’ families some sense of closure.”