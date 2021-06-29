Columbus man facing a year in prison after pleading guilty to hate crime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man could spend up to a year in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to a hate crime after yelling antisemitic slurs at his neighbors and breaking their window.

Federal court documents state that on on Nov. 7, 2020, Douglas G. Schifer, 66, threatened neighbors and their guests because of their religion during an outdoor gathering at the neighbors’ home.

According to plea documents, Schifer told the neighbors, “all you f***ing people, it’s no wonder Hitler burned you people in ovens, “f***ing Hitler should have gassed you,” and “Jews burn, you belong in ovens.”

Plea documents also state that Schifer said to the neighbors, “f***ing dog” and “I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence.” Schifer admitted to threatening to shoot the neighbors and their dog, and to “burn to the ground” a garage the neighbors were remodeling into an apartment.

Schifer shouted other antisemitic slurs, obscenities and other derogatory language about their religion at his neighbors during the incident. He also broke one of their windows and spat on one of the neighbors, and made reference to gassing Jewish people, chopping them up, and burning them in ovens, according to court documents.

Schifer was charged by a federal criminal complaint in March, and faces up to one year in prison with a possible fine of up to $100,000.