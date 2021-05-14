Columbus man faces up to 30 years for seeking sex with a minor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been convicted by a federal jury of traveling to Huntington, West Virginia, to have sex with a minor.

Makel Elboghdady, 36, was charged on a single-count indictment in May 2020.

According to court documents, Elboghdady traveled on February 28, 2020, from Columbus to Huntington to meet a woman and have sex with her minor daughters. Elboghdady believed the girls were 11 and 13 years old.

When he met with the purported mother of the girls, Elboghdady was arrested. He now faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in August, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Child, a national initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.