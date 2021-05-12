Columbus man enters not guilty plea to murder of Pataskala teen

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man facing murder charges for the death of a Pataskala teen, was arraigned Monday.

According to court documents, Pataskala police were called to the 4700 block of Summit Road on a call of a shooting on April 29.

At the scene, officers learned that the 16-year-old female victim had been taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital by the man who would later be charged in the shooting, Shawn D. Jones Jr., 18, of Columbus.

Court documents state when officers met with Jones at the hospital, he allegedly admitted to shooting the victim in the back of the head, then throwing the handgun out of the car’s window as he drove to the hospital.

On Monday, Jones entered a not guilty plea to several charges, including murder and endangering children.