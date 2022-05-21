KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Knox Township, Guernsey County on Saturday.

According to the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Mark A. Moody, 70, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle along SR-658 at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling north on the roadway when it went off the right side of the road, hitting a fence post and a tree, police said.

Moody was pronounced dead at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.

OSHP said Moody was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Cassel Station Fire Department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office assisted OSHP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.