Columbus man dies after hit and run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal hit and runthat happened Monday night.

The crash occurred along Harrisburg Pike Monday around 10:25 p.m.

Reports state a man in a wheelchair was crossing Harrisburg Pike and was struck by the sport utility vehicle and it moved on.

The man was transported to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at 10:53 p.m according to police.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is still investigation the incident.