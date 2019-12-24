1  of  2
Live Now
Ohio State Football players, coaches address media ahead of Fiesta Bowl Tracking Santa

Columbus man dies a week after west side hit and run

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man died a week after he was struck while crossing West Broad Street.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on December 13.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV going eastbound on W. Broad Street at South Murray Hill Road struck Matthew J. White, a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk.

The white SUV fled the scene driving eastbound on West Broad Street without stopping, sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

White was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died on December 20.

Investigators say the vehicle involved in the crash has been located and a suspect has been interviewed. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools