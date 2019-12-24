Columbus man dies a week after west side hit and run

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man died a week after he was struck while crossing West Broad Street.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on December 13.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV going eastbound on W. Broad Street at South Murray Hill Road struck Matthew J. White, a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk.

The white SUV fled the scene driving eastbound on West Broad Street without stopping, sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

White was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died on December 20.

Investigators say the vehicle involved in the crash has been located and a suspect has been interviewed. The case remains under investigation.