Columbus man convicted of killing woman, 24, sentenced to two life sentences

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Convicted murder Anthony Pardon will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Pardon received two life sentences without parole for the 2018 murder of Rachel Anderson.

The jury ruled Pardon would not be eligible for the death penalty.

Rachel Anderson’s mother, Trish Anderson, said Pardon should have never been released from prison before her daughter’s murder.

“Rachel lived in Columbus a little over a year and was murdered by someone who never should have been let out of prison,” she said. “There are many who let this monster walk the streets, in which he had numerous reasons and violations to be sent back to jail would have prevented my daughter’s horrific death. They will live with the decision they made to not protect my daughter and now my Rachel is no longer with us.

Anderson’s body was found in her east Columbus apartment on the day after her 24th birthday.