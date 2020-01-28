Columbus man charged with multiple thefts in Hilliard, Dublin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been charged on four felony counts in connection with a police pursuit earlier this month.

Dustin R. Howard, 39, was indicted on Jan. 14, 2020, on four felony counts in connection with a string of crimes on Jan. 11.

According to court documents, Howard allegedly drove a stolen box truck from Hilliard to Zanesville, where he was discovered by police stealing appliances from the Big Sandy Superstore on Dublin Center Drive.

When officers attempted to make contact with Howard, he fled on foot, court documents state.

Court documents state Howard ran through a residential area behind the store into Muskingum County, where that county’s deputies became involved in the case.

Howard then allegedly broke into several homes in Muskingum County before stealing a Jeep and leading police on a pursuit.

According to court documents, the chase ended when Howard drove through the welcome sign at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville, crashing into the building.

Howard then allegedly fled on foot, breaking into more homes before police were able to find and arrest him at a nearby apartment building.

Howard faces several felonies including robbery, burglary, failure to comply, and several other theft-related offenses.

According to court documents, Howard is a suspect in other crimes committed throughout the last month in the Dublin area, including stealing several televisions from a semi-trailer parked at the Dublin Big Sandy Superstore on Dec. 31; stealing a Ford box truck from the parking lot of Revelry Tavern on Jan. 7; breaking a window on a U-Haul truck at Charles Penzone Salon on Jan. 9; and stealing a 2005 Dodge Caravan from the Infinity of Dublin lot on or about Jan. 10.

Police also believe Howard is a suspect in burning the stolen caravan in Hilliard and stealing several vehicles there around the same time frame.

Court documents state that Howard admitted to Dublin Police he stole the minivan and the box truck, but denied any involvement in the other crimes.